The 10 best value fantasy basketball picks (by round) from the 2024-25 NBA season

Every year, fantasy basketball comprises a mix of reliable stars, breakout players and sleeper picks who outperform their draft position. The 2024-25 season has been no exception, with plenty of value found across all rounds of a standard 10-team, 9-category head-to-head league on Yahoo. Today, we're breaking down the best value picks from each round, considering their ADP (average draft position) compared to their rankings through Week 21.

If you drafted any of these players, you're likely in the hunt for a championship — or already took one home. Let's dive in.

Round 1

Best Pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ADP: 4; Current rank: 2)

SGA is having another MVP-caliber season, leading the league in scoring, while being extremely efficient offensively and one of three guards to average over a steal and a block per game. His all-around dominance helped fantasy managers stay competitive across every category and he's been more reliable than Nikola Jokić in the fantasy playoffs. Availability is key too, and SGA played in 72 games through Week 21.

Round 2

Best Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns (ADP: 19; Current rank: 6)

KAT's reunion with Thibs reminded everyone why he was once a frequent first-round pick in fantasy drafts. Managers who took a chance on him in the second round were rewarded handsomely, as Towns recaptured form as a top-10 player. He thrived across categories, racking up the third-most double-doubles, finishing second in rebounding and showcasing his elite shotmaking for a big man averaging 24 points with 52/43/83 shooting splits.

Close Call: James Harden (ADP: 15; Current rank: 18)

Harden brought home a few titles for me and his play over the final month warranted a shoutout. He's been a top-10 player in the fantasy playoffs while playing 70+ games for the Clippers. Kevin Durant also deserves a nod, closing the year in the top 12 despite being a late second-rounder as well.

Round 3

Best Pick: LeBron James (ADP: 24; Current rank: 16)

The 40-year-old legend remains a top-tier fantasy asset, averaging at least 24/8/8 for the fourth time in his 22-year career. With LeBron playing alongside Luka Dončić, Father Time will be put on the back burner yet again.

Close Call: Tyrese Maxey (ADP: 26; Current rank: 9)

Maxey would've been my first choice in this round had he played more games. The back and finger injuries that cost him the last 15 games were a tough blow for fantasy managers who needed him down the stretch.

Round 4

Best Pick: Evan Mobley (ADP: 38; Current rank: 23)

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate put up career-highs in points, 3s made and FT percentage this season. Mobley was on 18% of the top public league teams on Yahoo, which shouldn't be surprising considering he was the best fantasy player on arguably the best team in basketball.

Close Call: Jalen Williams (ADP: 35; Current rank: 24)

Round 5

Best Pick: Derrick White (ADP: 47; Current rank: 33)

White is still somehow underrated, beating his ADP once again. As Jrue Holiday took a step back, White continued to thrive as one of the best 3&D guards in fantasy. White averaged 17/5/5 after the All-Star break, and if you can deal with a sub-44 % FG percentage, he's a great player to have.

Close Call: Desmond Bane (ADP: 43; Current rank: 35)

Round 6

Best Pick: Nikola Vučević (ADP: 54.5; Current rank: 20)

Vuć hovered around first-round value for a while, but ending up in the second round was still a profit for anyone who selected him in the mid-rounds. He averaged at least 17 points with 10 rebounds for the fourth straight season, and upped his efficiency to 53% on FG attempts and a ridiculous 40% from 3 — something he hasn't done for five years.

Close Call: Jamal Murray (ADP: 54.2; Current rank: 15)

Round 7

Best Pick: Darius Garland (ADP: 62; Current rank: 44)

Round 7 was made up of a bunch of players who either got hurt or underperformed. However, that wasn't the case for Garland, who rebounded from last year's disappointing season to become an All-Star. Though his scoring and efficiency fell off after the All-Star break, he was one of a handful of players flirting with 50/40/90 earlier this season. It's safe to trust him again as a mid-round source of points, assists, 3s and steals next season.

Round 8

Best Pick: OG Anunoby (ADP: 79.7; Current rank: 34)

The Knicks received a more offensively assertive version of OG this year, one averaging a career-best 17.6 ppg. His defense was still a hallmark, getting 1.5 steals per night with strong 47/37/83 shooting splits. I expect he'll be drafted nearly three rounds earlier next season.

Round 9

Best Pick: Tyler Herro (ADP: 80.7; Current rank: 30)

Herro's breakout All-Star campaign outperformed his ADP by six rounds, making him one of the season's best values. He posted career-highs in points, assists, steals, FG% and 3s made. We likely won't get him at that price again since he's emerged as the primary option for the Heat.

Close Call: Austin Reaves (ADP: 87; Current rank: 39)

Round 10

Best Pick: Trey Murphy III (ADP: 96; Current rank: 25)

The Pelicans franchise is inching closer to the "cursed" mantra because none of their starting five could finish the season healthy. Still, Murphy was the most successful asset from the 10th round, providing fantasy managers with third-round value in 53 games. Let's see what happens in the offseason, but Murphy's stock is on the rise after delivering over 21 points per game, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 3s and a steal with 45/36/89 shooting splits.

Round 11

Best Pick: Draymond Green (ADP: 100.6; Current rank: 106)

Kristaps Porziņģis was the only other consideration here, but Green played 21 more games and was more impactful in the fantasy playoffs — especially with his late-season offensive surge coupled with his defensive contributions.

Close Call: Kristaps Porziņģis (ADP: 104.6; Current rank:17)

Round 12

Best Pick: Josh Hart (ADP: 116.3; Current rank: 22)

Hart was arguably the biggest surprise and value in fantasy basketball. He got my vote for fantasy MVP earlier in the season and maintained his production even through the fantasy playoffs. Hart leads the NBA in minutes played, while also averaging 14/10/6 with 1.5 steals on 53% shooting. The undersized Swiss Army knife didn't hurt fantasy managers in any category, which is extremely rare coming from the 12th round.

Close Call: Amen Thompson (ADP: 116.4; Current rank 58)

Round 13

Best Pick: Cam Johnson (ADP: 121.3; Current rank: 48)

Another player who was vying for 50/40/90 in the season, Johnson had a strong season despite the Nets playing an extended game of Capture the Flagg. His uptick in efficiency and scoring drove his progression into a fourth-round player.

Beyond Round 13

Best Pick: Dyson Daniels (ADP:136.2; Current rank: 14)

The new favorite for Most Improved Player — who also deserves more consideration for Defensive Player of the Year — this was the easiest pick of anyone on this list. If you have Daniels, you likely made the playoffs and were destined for a championship. The numbers speak for themselves, as he put up career numbers across the board.

Close calls: Norman Powell (ADP: 129.3; Current rank: 59), Payton Pritchard (ADP: 136.9; Current rank: 81)