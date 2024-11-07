1 person is critically injured as bus overturns on upstate New York highway

CHILI, N.Y. — (AP) — A bus with more than two dozen passengers aboard rolled over on a highway in upstate New York on Thursday morning, critically injuring one person and sending others to hospitals, police said.

All 28 people aboard were sent to hospitals, some with minor injuries, after the bus overturned and slid on Interstate 490 west of Rochester around 7 a.m. Many of the people were off the bus when emergency responders arrived, according to officials.

“Deputies arriving on the scene found people that were trapped on the tour bus that had flipped on 490," Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter told media at the scene. They "also found multiple people walking alongside 490 in a state of confusion that had been passengers on the bus,” he said.

The driver, who was ejected through the front windshield, was ticketed for fatigued driving, speeding, unsafe lane change and driving without a seat belt. police said.

The bus had left New York City around midnight and had just made a stop at Rochester on its way to Niagara Falls, officials said.

Police were investigating the cause of the rollover. No other vehicles were involved.

Officers said the driver was cooperating with police investigators, and there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

“This will be a lengthy investigation,” said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.

Tribal Sun, the company in Massachusetts police identified as the operator of the bus, did not immediately comment.

Officials said people on the bus were from across the world and that they have secured hotel rooms for them to stay in until they leave the area.

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this serious incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement.

___

This article has been updated to correct the Monroe County sheriff's first name to Todd, instead of Toss.

