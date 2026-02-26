National Puppy Day is coming, but are you ready? Vet tips for getting a puppy in March

March 23 is National Puppy Day, a holiday dedicated to celebrating the squishy paws, floppy ears, and wiggly tails that make our hearts melt.



Scroll through social media in March, and you'll see it everywhere: tiny golden retrievers tumbling over their own feet, Frenchie puppies snoring mid-play, rescue pups posing with oversized bows. It's adorable. It's heartwarming. And for many people, it's inspiring.



In fact, spring consistently marks one of the busiest seasons for puppy adoptions. Warmer weather makes potty training easier. Families start thinking about summer routines. And National Puppy Day often nudges people from "maybe someday" to "why not now?"



But here's the part veterinarians gently remind new puppy parents: A puppy isn't just a seasonal decision, it's a decade-plus commitment. In this article, Spot & Tango guides you through the entire process of welcoming a new family member into your family.



According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), approximately 75% of U.S. households own a pet, and dogs remain the most popular companion animal in the country. That love for dogs is only growing, but so is the need for responsible preparation.



Puppies bring joy, laughter, and yes, a little chaos. They also bring early-morning wake-ups, vet appointments, training challenges, and real financial responsibility. The difference between a stressful first year and a successful one often comes down to preparation.



National Puppy Day is a celebration, but it's also the perfect moment to pause and ask: Are you ready for what comes after the cute phase?

Puppy Adoptions Surge in Spring

If it feels like everyone you know is getting a puppy in March, that's not just your algorithm talking.



Animal welfare organizations have long reported seasonal adoption trends, with spring and early summer bringing noticeable increases in puppy placements. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals notes that warmer months often coincide with higher intake and adoption rates across shelters nationwide. Longer daylight hours and milder weather make training, outdoor socialization, and adjustment periods easier for new owners.



Meanwhile, interest in dog ownership remains high across the U.S. The AVMA's most recent National Pet Owners Survey estimates that nearly 90 million dogs live in American households today, a number that surged during and after the pandemic and has remained strong.



But here's where the conversation becomes especially important for National Puppy Day:

While adoption interest spikes in spring, veterinarians also see a parallel rise in overwhelmed first-time puppy parents by late summer.



Veterinarians consistently emphasize that early planning, especially around vaccination schedules, preventive care, and nutrition, dramatically improves long-term health outcomes. Puppies require a series of vaccinations within their first 16 weeks, routine deworming, and structured socialization during a narrow developmental window.



In other words, March may be puppy season, but preparation season should start even earlier.



National Puppy Day shines a spotlight on the joy of welcoming a new furry family member. The data reminds us that timing matters and so does being truly ready for the responsibility that follows.

A Vet’s Pre-Puppy Checklist: What to Know Before You Bring One Home

National Puppy Day celebrates the adorable moments, but veterinarians tend to focus on what happens after the Instagram post.



Before you bring home a puppy, here's what animal health professionals consistently want prospective owners to understand.

1. Puppies Are a Financial Commitment, Not Just an Emotional One

It's easy to budget for the adoption fee or breeder cost. It's harder to anticipate the full first-year expenses.



According to estimates from the American Kennel Club (AKC), the first year of owning a dog can range from $1,000 to $3,000 or more, depending on size, breed, and medical needs. That includes:

Initial adoption or breeder fees

Core vaccinations and boosters

Spay or neuter surgery

Microchipping

Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention

Crate, bed, leash, collar, and enrichment toys

Puppy training classes

Food designed for growing dogs

Veterinarian Recommendation: “If you're considering a breed with congenital abnormalities like French and English Bulldogs, for example, keep in mind they may require specialty surgery for airway disease. These surgeries range in the thousands of dollars. Think about saving up and/or getting pet insurance,” says Dr. Jordyn Zoul.

And that doesn’t include unexpected vet visits. Emergency veterinary care can cost hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. Preparing a small emergency fund before bringing a puppy home can prevent tough decisions later. Puppies are priceless emotionally. But financially, preparation matters.

2. The First 16 Weeks Shape the Rest of Their Life

If there’s one thing veterinarians stress most, it’s this: The early weeks are critical.

The AVMA and the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) recommend that puppies begin their core vaccination series at around six to eight weeks of age, with boosters continuing until roughly 16 weeks. During this time, puppies are building immunity against serious diseases like parvovirus and distemper.

But vaccines are only part of the story. Behaviorally, the first three to four months of life represent a key socialization window. This is when puppies learn:

How to interact with people

How to respond to other dogs

What environments feel safe

How to adapt to new sounds, surfaces, and experiences

Positive exposure during this window helps reduce fear and anxiety later in life. Miss that window, and correcting behavioral issues becomes much harder. That’s why preparation before bringing a puppy home isn’t just helpful, it’s foundational.

The Benefits of Pet Insurance

Many veterinarians recommend exploring pet insurance while your puppy is still young and healthy. Accidents and illnesses are unpredictable, and emergency veterinary care can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), pet insurance enrollment in the U.S. has steadily increased in recent years as more families look for financial protection against unexpected medical expenses. Enrolling early can help avoid exclusions for preexisting conditions and provide peace of mind during your puppy’s most active (and sometimes mischievous) months.

Pet insurance isn’t mandatory — but for many families, it’s a practical way to prepare for the unexpected and focus on care decisions without added financial stress.

3. Puppies Need Structure, Not Just Snuggles

Yes, puppies are adorable. Yes, you will want to cuddle them constantly. But structure is what turns a cute puppy into a confident, well-adjusted adult dog.

Puppies typically sleep 18–20 hours per day, according to veterinary behavior experts. They thrive on predictable schedules for:

Feeding

Potty breaks

Naps

Playtime

Training sessions

Without structure, overstimulation can lead to nipping, chewing, accidents, and frustration — for both you and your dog. The first few months are less about perfection and more about consistency. Establish routines early, and your future self will thank you.

The Nutrition Question Most New Puppy Parents Don’t Ask (But Should)

When people imagine bringing home a puppy, they often think about toys, collars, and names. What’s often overlooked? Nutrition during growth.

The first year of a dog’s life is a period of rapid development. Bones lengthen. Muscles build. Organs mature. Large-breed puppies, in particular, require careful calorie and calcium balance to support steady, healthy growth.

Veterinary organizations like the AAHA emphasize that puppies should eat food specifically formulated for growth, not adult maintenance formulas. Why? Because improper nutrition during development can contribute to:

Skeletal issues

Obesity

Nutrient deficiencies

Long-term metabolic problems

Portion control matters, too. Overfeeding, even with high-quality food, can increase strain on developing joints and raise the risk of obesity later in life. This is where thoughtful planning becomes essential.

For growing dogs, balanced protein, healthy fats, and carefully measured nutrients help support proper development, without excess calories.

Starting with complete, thoughtfully formulated nutrition isn’t about trends; it’s about building a foundation. National Puppy Day may celebrate new beginnings, but what you put in your puppy’s bowl from day one can shape the years that follow.

Two puppies destroying and chewing on a sofa. (Stacker/Stacker)

smrm1977 // Shutterstock

The Biggest Mistakes First-Time Puppy Owners Make

National Puppy Day inspires a lot of wonderful decisions. It also inspires a few impulsive ones. Veterinary professionals consistently see the same patterns among first-time puppy parents — and most of them are avoidable with a little foresight. Here are the most common missteps to watch for:

1. Choosing a Breed Based on Looks Alone

That fluffy Bernese Mountain Dog or energetic Border Collie may be adorable, but breed traits matter. High-energy working breeds require significant physical and mental stimulation. Toy breeds may be smaller, but some come with strong personalities and vocal tendencies. Large breeds grow quickly and require careful nutritional management.

The AKC emphasizes that matching energy level and lifestyle compatibility is just as important as appearance. A mismatch often leads to frustration and, in some cases, rehoming. Cute should never be the only criterion.

2. Underestimating the Time Commitment

Puppies don’t adjust themselves. They require:

Potty breaks every one to three hours at first

Supervision to prevent chewing

Daily training sessions

Socialization outings

Frequent vet visits during the early months

For remote workers, it can seem manageable. For households with packed schedules, it can quickly become overwhelming. Many veterinarians gently remind families that the first few months require flexibility and often disrupted sleep.

3. Skipping Training Because ‘They’re Just a Baby’

Training doesn’t begin for six months. It begins on day one. Basic cues like sit, stay, come, and leash manners are easier to instill early. Puppy kindergarten classes (recommended by the AVMA and many veterinary behaviorists) help reinforce socialization in a structured environment.

Early training builds confidence. Delayed training builds habits, and not always the good kind.

Veterinarian Recommendation: “Enlisting the help of a behaviorist or trainer early on in your puppy’s life can be invaluable for training a confident and well-behaved pup,” says Dr. Zoul.

4. Feeding the Wrong Food or Too Much of It

Puppy chubbiness may look adorable, but excess weight during growth can increase stress on developing joints, especially in large breeds. Veterinary guidelines recommend feeding diets specifically formulated for growth, following portion guidelines carefully, and monitoring body condition rather than relying solely on appetite.

It’s easy to equate food with love. But for puppies, balanced nutrition and measured portions are a form of long-term care.

Veterinarian Recommendation: “The feeding guidelines on the back of food bags are a helpful starting point, but these often don't take into consideration activity level, growth rate, and other individual characteristics. It's always a good idea to ask your vet to help you calculate your puppy's caloric needs. They will change as he or she grows,” says Dr. Zoul.

5. Forgetting That Puppies Grow Up

Perhaps the biggest mistake isn’t about the first few months, it's about the next 10 to 15 years. Dogs aren’t a seasonal accessory. They’re long-term family members.

According to the AVMA, many dogs live well into their teens with proper care. Before bringing home a puppy, ask yourself:

Where will I be in five years?

What about 10?

Does my housing situation allow pets long term?

Am I prepared for senior care down the line?

National Puppy Day celebrates beginnings. Responsible ownership considers the entire journey.

Is March Actually the Best Time to Get a Puppy?

Spring has obvious advantages. Warmer weather makes house training easier. Puppies can spend more time outdoors safely (once vaccinated). Longer daylight hours create more flexibility for walks and training sessions. For families with school-aged children, spring adoption also allows a few months to establish routines before summer travel.

But timing still matters. Spring break trips, upcoming summer vacations, and busy work seasons can disrupt the crucial bonding and training period. Puppies thrive on consistency. If the first few weeks involve frequent schedule changes, it can slow progress.

The ideal time to bring home a puppy isn’t just about the calendar; it’s about stability. If March provides that stability, wonderful. If it doesn’t, waiting a few weeks may be the most responsible choice you make.

A Gentle Reality Check: The Puppy Phase Is Brief

The tiny paws and clumsy zoomies don’t last forever. Most puppies begin adolescence around six months. In one year, many are entering young adulthood. The sleepy bundle you brought home in March will soon be a fully grown companion with established habits and personality traits. That’s the real beauty of it.

National Puppy Day celebrates the early chapter, but the goal isn’t just to raise a puppy. It’s to raise a healthy, happy adult dog who trusts you. Preparation isn’t about dampening excitement. It’s about protecting it.

Ready for a Puppy? Here’s How to Prepare Before National Puppy Day

If National Puppy Day has you seriously considering bringing home a new furry family member, take a breath and take these steps first. Preparation isn’t about overthinking it. It’s about giving your future dog the best possible start.

Schedule a Vet Visit Immediately

Before your puppy even arrives, or within the first few days, establish care with a licensed veterinarian. Early visits help set vaccination schedules, discuss parasite prevention, and answer breed-specific health questions. Veterinary organizations like the AVMA stress that preventive care during the first year can significantly impact long-term health outcomes.

Puppy-Proof Your Home

If it’s on the floor, they’ll chew it. If it dangles, they’ll tug it. If it fits in their mouth, it’s fair game. Secure electrical cords, remove toxic plants, store medications safely, and create a designated rest area with a crate or bed. Structure creates security for both of you.

Plan for Training Before Problems Start

Look into puppy kindergarten classes, reputable trainers, or positive-reinforcement resources before bringing your puppy home. Early socialization and training build confidence and reduce anxiety-driven behaviors later. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s consistency.

Choose Nutrition Designed for Growth

Your puppy’s body will develop rapidly in the first year. Proper nutrition supports healthy bone development, immune function, and steady growth. Look for food formulated specifically for puppies or growth stages, and follow feeding guidelines carefully. Avoid overfeeding, even when they give you those “I’m starving” eyes.

Starting with balanced, thoughtfully formulated meals helps lay the foundation for lifelong health. National Puppy Day may be about celebration, but preparation is one of the greatest gifts you can give.

Celebrate National Puppy Day the Right Way

There’s nothing wrong with falling in love with a puppy. In fact, that instant connection is part of what makes dogs so extraordinary. But the most responsible puppy parents know this: love isn’t just excitement, it’s commitment.

March 23 is a reminder of the joy puppies bring into our lives. It’s also an opportunity to pause and make sure we’re ready for the responsibility that follows. If you’re truly prepared, financially, emotionally, and practically, welcoming a puppy this spring can be one of the most rewarding decisions you’ll ever make.

And if you’re not quite ready yet? That’s okay too. Waiting until the timing is right is also an act of love. This National Puppy Day, celebrate thoughtfully. Plan carefully. And when the moment comes, welcome your new companion with the preparation they deserve. Because puppies may be small, but the commitment is big. And that’s what makes it meaningful.

This story was produced by Spot & Tango and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.