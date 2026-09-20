National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Fay forms in the northern Atlantic

MIAMI — A new tropical storm has formed in the northern Atlantic Ocean but does not appear to pose a threat to land.

Tropical Storm Fay, which formed early Sunday, was located about 450 miles (730 kilometers) southwest of the Azores. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Fay will likely dissipate by the end of the week.

Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph) at 5 a.m. EDT. Additional strengthening is expected in the short term.

It was moving north-northeast at 5 mph (7 kph).

The Azores are an autonomous region of Portugal about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) off the coast of mainland Portugal.

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