Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Philly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Girl Dancer (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Horse Riders (day player, male, 15-30)

--- Tattoo Face Clown Guys (day player, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Soul Killer II'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)

--- Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: West Milford, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Whispers in the Walls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

--- Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

--- Rose (supporting, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Hench: The Override Saga'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Revenge League'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.