Movies and TV shows casting in Worcester

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Worcester, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Edax Sizzle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Patient (day player, 50-100)

--- Shadow figure (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Old Yazoo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eddie Jones (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Becca (supporting, female, 23-30)

--- Lilith Hoffman (supporting, female, 27-37)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Docufiction Gambling Short'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, female, non-binary, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-14)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ramgog Faces Gogmar!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ramgog (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Gogmar (lead, 18-100)

--- The Beak (supporting, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Jada'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Frank (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Jada (lead, female, 11-14)

--- Henry (lead, male, 7-10)

- Average hourly rate: $34

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Candidate'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bartender (supporting, female, 25-38)

--- Butch (supporting, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

