Movies and TV shows casting in Worcester

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Worcester, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Guy, The Girl, and the Gilded Goat'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tim (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Callie (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Artsy Woman (day player, female, 22-55)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-15)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 12-15)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Steven Spielberg Feature Film 'Non-View'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Government Agency Types (background extra, 25-63)

--- Wrestling Match Audience (SAG-AFTRA) (Tues March 4th) (background extra, 18-70)

--- Wrestling Match Ring Girls (SAG) (Tues March 4) (background extra, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Echo Point'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Rachel (Victim 1) (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- Axe Man (day player, male, 20-50)

--- William Miller (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Albany, New York; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Three's a Crowd'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Megan (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Henry (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Jimmy (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; White Plains, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.