Movies and TV shows casting in Worcester

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Worcester, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Canva

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-14)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Edax Sizzle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Patient (day player, 50-100)

--- Shadow figure (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In Winter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lynette (lead, female, 25-70)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Non-View' Steven Spielberg Feature Film, Eve Hewson Photo Double'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve Hewson Photo Double, White Woman, 5'2-5'3, Brown hair (SAG) Fri Mar. 7 (background extra, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $32

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Outlier'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Annie (lead, female, 24-38)

--- Darren/Dr.Bernard (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Lab Technician (day player, male, 24-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Providence, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Rush'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Paige (supporting, 18-26)

--- Alexis (supporting, female, 18-28)

--- Hannah (supporting, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.