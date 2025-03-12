Movies and TV shows casting in Worcester

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Worcester, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-14)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Edax Sizzle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Patient (day player, 50-100)

--- Shadow figure (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Alpaca Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Studio Assistant - Julie (supporting, female, 24-40)

--- Studio Head - Victor Sterling (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Producer 1 - Dick Brown (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; White Plains, New York; Hartford, Connecticut

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

