Movies and TV shows casting in Massachusetts

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sage of Our Time,' Crew'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- Director / Producer (crew)

--- Writer / Screen Writer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: Boston, Brighton

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Prescription'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rob (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sarah (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Caroline (supporting, female, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Lowell

- Learn more about the short film here

'Addictive Personality'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- PA (supporting, 18-25)

--- Donnie (Younger Self) (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Donnie (Older Self) (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fitchburg

- Learn more about the short film here

'Edax Sizzle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Patient (day player, 50-100)

--- Shadow figure (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Worcester

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Springfield, Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Obscura'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gary (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Celebrity (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

'Tale of a...Sundown Town'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- George G. Henderson (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Grandpa (Robert White) (lead, male, 55-69)

--- Gas station Employee (day player, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Chelsea

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Victor Deming (lead, 24-60)

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Screaming Laughing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ana (lead, female, 25-35)

--- James (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Killer (supporting, male, 21-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vindicta'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Scarlett (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Josh (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Young Girl (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cage In The Wild'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Winona (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Katie (day player, female, 18-25)

--- Paige (supporting, female, 20-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

