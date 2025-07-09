Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'SOB'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Susan (lead, female, 25-35)

--- William (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- James (lead, male, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Looking for Now,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cameron (lead, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Bridge Between Us'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 17-29)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Minuteman Motion Picture Trailer Show'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, 18-25)

--- Corrigan (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Sully (lead, male, 45-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Now and Then'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Aaron (lead, male, 25-35)

--- David (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Jane (lead, female, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cut the Cord'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Interviewer (supporting, female, 38-60)

--- Ella (day player, female, 27-35)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Dubliner'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boxing Spectators (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 16-65)

--- Headbasher Harry (supporting, male, 28-50)

--- Thug #1 (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'72 Hours,' Beautiful Guests'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beautiful Guests (background extra, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

