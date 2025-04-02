Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Tightly Bound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emily (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Film Editor (crew)

--- 1st AD (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Seula Beag'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'80s Workout'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Workout Video Background Performer (day player, female, 20-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Independent Horror Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Main Character (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Servants/Extras (background extra, 18-30)

--- Boyfriend (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ocean Lady'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Jada'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Frank (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Jada (lead, female, 11-14)

--- Henry (lead, male, 7-10)

- Average hourly rate: $34

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Gritty, Drama, and Fashion Love Story'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 21-40)

--- Trina (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Rich (supporting, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Bridgeport, Connecticut

- Learn more about the short film here

