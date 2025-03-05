Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'[NEW ROLES] No One Ever Really Listened'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- RIOT POLICE (day player, 30-40)

--- Sango's Brother (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ella (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'FFIC Comedy Night'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Top Comic (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Sage of Our Time,' Crew'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- Director / Producer (crew)

--- Writer / Screen Writer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Tale of a...Sundown Town'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- George G. Henderson (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Grandpa (Robert White) (lead, male, 55-69)

--- Wanda White (lead, female, 19-24)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Love Undone' The Final Season'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Eric Washington (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Josiah Quincy (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Lamont Hill (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'On the Nature of Dreams'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabella Petry (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Henry Thaws (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Owl Woman (supporting, female, 30-65)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cage In The Wild'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Winona (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Katie (day player, female, 18-25)

--- Paige (supporting, female, 20-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'My Own Devices'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Liam (Male Lead) (lead, male, 20-29)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'TMWQ'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- General Featured Background (background extra, 18-100)

--- Celebrity and Cartoon Lookalikes or Doppelgängers (background extra, 18-100)

--- Big Man, Modern-Day Viking-Type (day player, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

