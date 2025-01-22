Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Maid and The Dragon Slayer,' Background'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Royal Members (background extra, 18-60)

--- Guard #2 (background extra, male, 25-45)

--- Festival Dancers (background extra, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'No One Ever Really Listened'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sango's Brother (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ella (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Sango (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Stonegate'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Skyler (supporting, 13-15)

--- Dr. Marshall Handler (lead, male, 30-45)

--- Jaxson (supporting, 13-15)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Jerome Lyle Is Going to the Opera'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Flannery Shwartz (lead, male, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ana'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nurse (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Ana (lead, female, 30-56)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Under the Name of God | Oh! Loveeeeee'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- CC (other, female, 19-21)

--- Fu (other, male, 40-50)

--- Xu (other, female, 38-47)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Beachside Motel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Pickpocket (lead, female, 23-33)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-15)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 12-15)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Mafia King'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Sara Lovell (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Jaxon Deverioux (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Antonio Marino (lead, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bitter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Pastor Cain (lead, male, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Roast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sav (lead, female, 21-25)

--- Ty (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Mrs. Hoppe (supporting, female, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Non-View'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Government Agency Types - Intel, DOD, Cyber, FBI (NON SAG) (4/14-4/21) (background extra, 25-65)

--- Wrestling Match Ring Girls (NON SAG) (Tues March 4) (background extra, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dream Girl,' Music Video'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lead Female Love Interest (models, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.