Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Now We Speak'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Man (supporting, male, 45-65)
--- Girl (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-24)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'Independent Horror Movie'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Main Character (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Boyfriend (supporting, male, 18-25)
--- Servants/Extras (background extra, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Rolling Thunder'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Bill (lead, male, 50-70)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Dubliner'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Boxing Spectators (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 16-65)
--- Headbasher Harry (supporting, male, 28-50)
--- Thug #1 (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'A Tiny Poet Production'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Joyce (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Dawn (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Cameron (lead, male, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $15
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'Tightly Bound'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emily (lead, female, 18-35)
--- Film Editor (crew)
--- 1st AD (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Life I've Made'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)
--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)
--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Is There a World?' Volume 3'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- "Faster Than a Car" - Brittany (supporting, female, 21-35)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'Mumble Bumble'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'An 11:11 Wish'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Silent Half'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ryan (lead, male, 18-40)
--- Richard (supporting, male, 30-60)
--- Emily (supporting, male, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Ocean Lady'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)
--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)
--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Club Lax'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Josh (supporting, male, 18-35)
--- Mikayla (supporting, female, 18-30)
--- Zach (supporting, male, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $10
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the feature film here
