Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Night Light'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Janitor (lead, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Portrait'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Josephine (lead, female, 45-55)

--- Francis (lead, male, 45-55)

--- Lavinia (lead, female, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Now We Speak'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Girl (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-24)

--- Man (supporting, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 55-70)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Independent Horror Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Main Character (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Boyfriend (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Partygoers (supporting, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Dubliner'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boxing Spectators (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 16-65)

--- Headbasher Harry (supporting, male, 28-50)

--- Immigration Officer (day player, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Viewpoint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nova (lead, female, 24-35)

--- Jackson (supporting, male, 18-20)

--- Joseph (day player, male, 35-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Disappear Completely'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Officer #2 (day player, male, 25-100)

--- Officer #1 (day player, male, 25-100)

--- Mother of Lead Actress (day player, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Rolling Thunder'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bill (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Invisible Owner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MALE (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Female (lead, female, 18-30)

--- LEAD MALE (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Club Lax'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Josh (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Mikayla (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Zach (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dead Fred'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jane (day player, female, 25-40)

--- Fred (lead, male, 18-40)

--- Joe (day player, male, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Archangel,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Captain Veera Foss (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Captain Hiddock (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.