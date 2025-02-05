Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Skullcaps'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Christoph (lead, male, 21-33)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Young Rachel (day player, female, 16-20)

--- Aidan (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Raccoon'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Casting (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Squirrel Punk'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Phil's Mom (supporting, female, 40-50)

--- Phil's Dad (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'LOVE (working) - A Feature-Length Coming of Age Drama'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- "Female" Lead (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Ann Arbor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jamie (lead, female, 12-17)

--- Paul Collins (lead, male, 24-40)

--- Staff Sergeant Mitchell (background extra, 30-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Under the Name of God | Oh! Loveeeeee'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- CC (other, female, 19-21)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'No One Ever Really Listened'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ella (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Sango's Brother (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Ten (supporting, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Aforetime'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ed (lead, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'NJ Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ezra (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'New Neighbors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Officer Heyd (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Miss Milla (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Hannah Olea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Steven Spielberg Feature Film 'Non-View' Seeking Nonunion Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Government Agency Types - Intel, DOD, Cyber, FBI (NON SAG) (4/14-4/21) (background extra, 25-65)

--- Wrestling Match Ring Girls (NON SAG) (Tues March 4) (background extra, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

