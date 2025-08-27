Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'The Minuteman Motion Picture Trailer Show'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tony (lead, 18-25)

--- Corrigan (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Sully (lead, male, 45-100)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Wager'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, female, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Documentary Series, Real People Casting, Boston'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Real People (, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'This Is My Body'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)

--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)

--- Second Camera Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Fisherman (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Ten Dates'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Anna (lead, female, 23-30)

--- 1/10 of the Dates (supporting, male, 23-35)

--- Fan (day player, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Looking for Now,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Cameron (lead, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'The Bridge Between Us'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jack (lead, male, 17-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Short Film in Upstate New York'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)

--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.