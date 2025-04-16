Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Crossroads'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Paul (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 17-23)

--- John (supporting, male, 35-36)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Tale of a...Sundown Town'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- George G. Henderson (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Wanda White (lead, female, 19-24)

--- Grandpa (Robert White) (lead, male, 55-69)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Aidan (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Now We Speak'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (supporting, male, 45-65)

--- Girl (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Mazzy Sparx Show'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dick Macy (supporting, 18-100)

--- Stephen (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Tulip (lead, female, 55-65)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dry'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jayden (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Father (supporting, male, 35-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Man Learns His Faith Is Irrelevant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Abe (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Caleb (lead, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Archangel,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Captain Veera Foss (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Captain Hiddock (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Gaffer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ocean Lady'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

