Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Claire (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Love Undone' The Final Season'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Eric Washington (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Josiah Quincy (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Lamont Hill (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Tale of a...Sundown Town'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- George G. Henderson (lead, male, 18-21)

--- Wanda White (lead, female, 19-24)

--- Grandpa (Robert White) (lead, male, 55-69)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Winner Winner' – Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shane (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Isabelle aka "Cookie" (lead, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Skullcaps'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Christoph (lead, male, 21-33)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'FFIC Comedy Night'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Top Comic (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $166

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Sage of Our Time,' Crew'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

--- Writer / Screen Writer (crew)

--- Director / Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $35

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Jada'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Frank (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Jada (lead, female, 11-14)

--- Henry (lead, male, 7-10)

- Average hourly rate: $34

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vindicta'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Scarlett (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Josh (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Young Girl (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Crime Romance Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Female Lead (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 27-40)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

