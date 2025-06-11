Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Canva
'Hench: The Override Saga'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)
--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)
--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
'A Temporary Matter'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)
--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)
--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)
- Average hourly rate: $23
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Seula Beag'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Male Actor (lead, male, 35-55)
--- Female Actor (supporting, female, 35-55)
--- Gaffer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Looking for Now,' Actors and Crew'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Cameron (lead, male, 20-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Moon Eyes'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)
--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)
- Average hourly rate: $62
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $106
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
'SOB'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Susan (lead, female, 25-35)
--- William (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- James (lead, male, 7-12)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'This Is My Body'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Documentary Subject (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 21-100)
--- Second Camera Op (crew)
--- Intimacy Coordinator (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Cut the Cord'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Ryan (lead, male, 35-45)
--- Interviewer (supporting, female, 38-60)
--- Ella (day player, female, 27-35)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Mumble Bumble'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)
--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)
--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)
- Average hourly rate: $27
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Canva
'Short Film in Upstate New York'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- The Driver (lead, male, 30-38)
--- The Attendant (day player, male, 40-58)
- Average hourly rate: $68
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Queens, New York' Pilot'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jenn (lead, female, 26-38)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
- Learn more about the short film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.