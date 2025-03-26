Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'The Starfish'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Old Yazoo'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Eddie Jones (lead, male, 24-30)
--- Becca (supporting, female, 23-30)
--- Lilith Hoffman (supporting, female, 27-37)
- Average hourly rate: $38
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'An 11:11 Wish'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Is There a World?' Volume 3'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- "Faster Than a Car" - Brittany (supporting, female, 21-35)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Love Undone' The Final Season'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Eric Washington (supporting, male, 20-30)
--- Josiah Quincy (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- Lamont Hill (supporting, male, 40-60)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)
- Average hourly rate: $27
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Palimpsest'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Protagonist (lead, 18-27)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Obscura'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Gary (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Celebrity (supporting, male, 20-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Mumble Bumble'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'Tightly Bound'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emily (lead, female, 18-35)
--- Film Editor (crew)
--- 1st AD (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts
'The Girl With No Talent'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)
--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Gnome Alone'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Michelle (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Jake (lead, male, 18-30)
--- Peter (lead, male, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
'The Alpaca Connection'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Studio Assistant - Julie (supporting, female, 24-40)
--- Studio Head - Victor Sterling (supporting, male, 55-75)
--- Producer 1 - Dick Brown (lead, male, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
'Ocean Lady'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)
--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)
--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: New York City, New York
