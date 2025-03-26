Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Old Yazoo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eddie Jones (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Becca (supporting, female, 23-30)

--- Lilith Hoffman (supporting, female, 27-37)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'An 11:11 Wish'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Is There a World?' Volume 3'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- "Faster Than a Car" - Brittany (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Love Undone' The Final Season'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Eric Washington (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Josiah Quincy (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Lamont Hill (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Palimpsest'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Protagonist (lead, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Obscura'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gary (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Celebrity (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Tightly Bound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emily (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Film Editor (crew)

--- 1st AD (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Gnome Alone'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michelle (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Jake (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Peter (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Alpaca Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Studio Assistant - Julie (supporting, female, 24-40)

--- Studio Head - Victor Sterling (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Producer 1 - Dick Brown (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ocean Lady'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

