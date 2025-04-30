Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Starfish'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Temporary Matter'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angie (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- The Fishmonger (supporting, male, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'SOB'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Susan (lead, female, 25-35)

--- William (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- James (lead, male, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dry'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jayden (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Father (supporting, male, 35-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mumble Bumble'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt and Matt's Inner Voice (lead, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Viewpoint'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nova (lead, female, 24-35)

--- Jackson (supporting, male, 18-20)

--- Joseph (day player, male, 35-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Tiny Poet Production'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joyce (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Dawn (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Cameron (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Man Learns His Faith Is Irrelevant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Abe (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Caleb (lead, male, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Rolling Thunder'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Bill (lead, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Independent Horror Movie'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Main Character (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Boyfriend (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Party guests (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Victory Is In Hand'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Parker (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Fiona Letts (supporting, female, 21-30)

--- Hadley Robinson (supporting, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'I Love Susu'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Background and Extras (background extra, 18-70)

- Average hourly rate: $24

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Art of Connection'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Elliot (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Molly (supporting, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

