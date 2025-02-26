Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Life I've Made'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Otis (lead, male, 38-46)

--- Ada (lead, female, 38-45)

--- Director of Photography / Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Love Undone' The Final Season'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Eric Washington (supporting, male, 20-30)

--- Josiah Quincy (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Zippy's House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, trans male, 12-14)

--- Joanna (supporting, female, 38-50)

--- Zippy (lead, male, trans male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Calling Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Evie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Sam (lead, male, 20-30)

--- David (lead, male, 47-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Skullcaps'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Christoph (lead, male, 21-33)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Obscura'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Gary (lead, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bitter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Pastor Cain (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Deacon Mike (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Kitaka (lead, female, 18-33)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Winner Winner' – Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shane (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Isabelle aka "Cookie" (lead, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Only You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kate (Sunny) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Noah (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Aidan (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Dying Alone'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- The Sadomasochist (supporting, male, 28-65)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'May 17'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- May (lead, female, trans female, 18-30)

--- Gabe (lead, male, non-binary, 18-40)

--- Erin (lead, female, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Cage In The Wild'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Winona (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Paige (supporting, female, 20-25)

--- Katie (day player, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'New Neighbors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Officer Heyd (supporting, male, 30-60)

--- Miss Milla (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Hannah Olea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.