While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

In New England, tradition blends with a taste for refinement. The sleek, symmetrical Asscher cut — known for its art deco appeal — is gaining momentum. Its architectural lines look stunning in vintage-inspired settings that highlight its geometric precision.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in Massachusetts.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Massachusetts

1. Oval

2. Round Brilliant

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.