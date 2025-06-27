Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Springfield, Massachusetts and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Springfield metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 1,862 speakers (0.28% of population)

#9. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 1,903 speakers (0.29% of population)

#8. Arabic

- 2,287 speakers (0.35% of population)

#7. Vietnamese

- 2,348 speakers (0.36% of population)

#6. Polish

- 3,378 speakers (0.51% of population)

#5. French

- 3,820 speakers (0.58% of population)

#4. Chinese

- 4,025 speakers (0.61% of population)

#3. Russian

- 4,680 speakers (0.71% of population)

#2. Portuguese

- 6,003 speakers (0.91% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 87,235 speakers (13.26% of population)