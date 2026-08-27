Mortgage rates rise, bringing the average rate on a 30-year home loan to where it was 4 weeks ago

Mortgage rates ticked higher this week, nudging the average long-term U.S. home loan rate closer to its recent high for the year.

The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate edged up to 6.66% from 6.65% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the average rate was 6.56%.

Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers' purchasing power. As rates rise, that can lead prospective home shoppers to delay buying a home, one reason U.S. home sales remain in a rut this year.

The average rate is now back to where it was four weeks ago and is just shy of 6.69%, the high for the year it reached earlier this month.

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Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also rose this week. That average rate increased to 5.98% from 5.95% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.69%.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including inflation, broader policy rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and expectations from bond market investors for the economy. They generally follow the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

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