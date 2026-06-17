Military officials identify all 8 victims of fiery B-52 crash at California Air Force base

LOS ANGELES — Military officials on Wednesday identified all eight people killed in this week's fiery crash of a B-52 during a test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California.

Officials said in a statement that the victims were men between the ages of 32 and 53. They include four active duty airmen, one reservist and three civilians.

“They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates," said Col. Thomas Tauer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards.

The airfield where the crash occurred on Monday was still closed but other base operations have resumed. No cause has been determined. Officials said it could take six months to complete the investigation.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress was taking part in a test mission as part of a program to keep one of the oldest aircraft in the U.S. fleet flying for decades to come. The bomber had arrived at Edwards in December after having a modernized radar installed at Boeing's facility in San Antonio, Texas.

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Toropin reported from Washington, D.C.

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