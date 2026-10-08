Medicare open enrollment scams are ramping up. Here's how to protect your identity this fall

The annual Medicare open enrollment period is quickly approaching, and the 2026 edition is shaping up to be a busy one. From Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, many beneficiaries will start their Medicare benefits or consider changing plans.

Unfortunately, Medicare open enrollment scammers have already set their sights on potential victims. The ballooning costs of medical services and equipment mean that scammers are realizing greater returns than ever, and the lucrative racket shows few signs of slowing down.

If you or a loved one is planning to participate in this year’s annual enrollment period, it’s crucial to understand how Medicare scams operate and what you can do to protect your card number.

Below, PeopleFinders explains what you need to do to help protect yourself from Medicare scammers this fall.

What Does a Medicare Open Enrollment Scam Look Like?

The first thing to know about Medicare open enrollment scams is that they revolve around your all-important Medicare card number. That’s the code your doctors use to reimburse themselves and their staff for medical services they render to you.

Determined scammers stop at nothing to get Medicare numbers from victims, and they’ll try every trick in the book. You might encounter the following types of scams during open enrollment.

1. A stranger calls you before sending a new Medicare card.

Because many people change plans during open enrollment, many Medicare cards are mailed to beneficiaries across the U.S. Scammers often call beneficiaries hoping to reach someone who expects a new card.

If they get one on the phone, they might ask them to “confirm” their card number so that they can “mail” it to the beneficiary as soon as possible. It’s common for scammers to throw in some scare tactics; they often throw out phrases like, “Not confirming your Medicare number today could result in immediate loss of benefits.”

2. Someone tells you that you’ve qualified for a better, cheaper plan.

The allure of saving money is enough to make many people let their guard down, at least temporarily. So, when someone calls to let you know about a better Medicare plan you’re eligible for—lower costs, better benefits—it’s tempting to dive in with them.

But legitimate Medicare representatives do not cold call people about switching plans. Someone might call you if you asked to be contacted about your Medicare benefits, but even then, they must abide by strict consumer protection rules.

3. A scammer “spoofs” the phone number of a legitimate organization.

An insidious new scam tactic is flooding phone lines: call spoofing. When a scammer spoofs a phone number, they make the caller ID display numbers of legitimate, reputable organizations, such as a Medicare services department or health insurance company.

Spoofed phone numbers add a layer of credibility for scammers, as many cell phone providers display the entity’s name when a consumer receives a call. So, in addition to the spoofed number, victims might see “XYZ insurance provider” or “Medicare offices” flash on their smartphone screens.

4. The caller informs you that you’re eligible for free tests, durable medical equipment, or services.

Nothing is free in the medical industry. It’s exciting to hear you can get free or heavily discounted genetic testing or orthotic braces, since both can be incredibly expensive, but the offer isn’t real.

Here’s how this scam works: After you give your Medicare card number to a scammer, they’ll bill Medicare and claim you received your test or durable medical equipment. In actuality, you never receive anything, but the scammer still gets the Medicare reimbursement.

Quick Statistics on Medicare Fraud

Just as Medicare fraud enforcement divisions have upped their technological capabilities, so have scammers. Medicare fraud remains high, as evidenced by the record-breaking $14.6 billion bust the U.S. Department of Justice announced in 2025.

Around $10.6 billion of that total stemmed from fraudulent claims for durable medical equipment, including catheters. Just as alarming were the one million stolen identities used to submit those fraudulent claims.

In related news, a study from the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that ads for fraudulent Medicare Advantage benefits received 215 million views in 2025, more than six times the total views from previous years combined.

Protecting Yourself from Medicare Scams: 3 Tips

Information and understanding are key in preventing scammers from getting ahold of your personal information and wreaking havoc on your Medicare benefits. Guard yourself with these pieces of advice this open enrollment season.

1. Never give out your Medicare number after an unexpected call.

It’s worth reiterating that Medicare representatives will not call you unless you have already opened a line of inquiry with them. You should protect your Medicare card number with the same care and caution you use with your Social Security and credit card numbers. Hang up if something seems fishy.

2. Hang up if the caller provides only vague details about your Medicare benefits.

When scammers successfully spoof numbers of legitimate organizations, it can be extra difficult to determine who, exactly, you’re dealing with if they reach you on the phone.

One sign that a call from a seemingly legitimate entity is a scam is the lack of specificity or details about your Medicare plan. Scammers often identify themselves as representatives of a “Medicare office” or “your health insurance provider.” If they stick to these general identifiers, err on the side of caution and end the call.

3. Verify the identities of callers.

If you receive a call from an unknown number and the person on the other end claims to work for Medicare, you could consider performing a reverse phone number search to find out the caller's identity. This approach won't root out spoofed numbers, though, so always rely on your intuition when a scammer contacts you.

What to Do if You’ve Already Been Scammed

After making contact with someone you believe to be a Medicare scammer, you can make an online report with the Senior Medicare Patrol. You can also call the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at 1-800-447-8477.

If you believe you’ve given your Medicare care number to a scammer, there are some extra steps you should take beyond reporting the scammer.

For a while after the suspected scammer contacts you, it’s important to monitor your Medicare Summary Notice page. As soon as you see an illegitimate claim—a request for reimbursement for a test that you haven’t taken, for example—call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to report it.

Protect Your Medicare Benefits this Open Enrollment Season

After working for decades and paying your FICA taxes, you deserve to safely access your government benefits. Scammers, unfortunately, don’t share that belief and will take every opportunity to steal Medicare numbers and information during the 2026 annual open enrollment season. Stay skeptical and vigilant this fall.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.