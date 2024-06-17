WATCH: School bus fire on I-93 in Dorchester snarls afternoon commute

BOSTON — Commuters can expect heavy delays on I-93 after a school bus blaze on Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, an occupied school bus caught fire around 3 p.m. on I-93 northbound in Dorchester near exit 14. Authorities confirm there were children on the bus at the time of the fire, although there were no reports of any injuries.

Flames and black smoke could be seen filling the sky.

The fire has closed all lanes of traffic near the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from I-93 northbound at exit 13 to Morrissey Boulevard.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools said the students are from the Josiah Quincy Upper School and the chartered bus was coming back from a field trip.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Tony’s Trans Inc. for comment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

In #Boston, bus fire has closed all lanes on I-93 NB at exit 14. Traffic is being diverted off I-93 NB at exit 13 to Morrissey Boulevard. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

