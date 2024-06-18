Security tight at TD Garden ahead of Celtics NBA Finals game

BOSTON — Game 5 of the NBA finals got underway Monday, with the Celtics having the chance to win Banner 18 at the TD Garden.

Boston Police are out in full force, with officers from gang units and special operations roaming the area around Legends Way.

Police have the streets closed off and are stationed, ready to respond to any emergency.

Officers are ready for the hopeful celebration after the game. All the streets around the garden are shut down and have been since the end of the first quarter.

The local bars around the garden are packed with fans as well.

On Friday police had barriers set up to funnel people out of the garden and off to either side.

Boston Police say they are not playing around.

All these measures are in place to prevent any repeat of the chaos after the Red Sox championship back in 2004.

