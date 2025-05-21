Mass. corporate leaders to be honored at Scouting Boston banquet

BOSTON — Two local corporate leaders will be honored at at the 45th Annual Salute to Scouting Gala at the Boston Harbor Hotel on June 4.

Executive Chairman of Eastern Bank, Robert Rivers, will be presented with the 45th Ralph Lowell Distinguished Citizen Award, while Founder of The Sustainability Group and Domini Funds, Amy Domini, will be presented with the 40th T.L. Storer Conservation Leadership Award.

Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, who himself is a former Scout Explorer leader, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Scouting Boston’s Spirit of Adventure Council praised both leaders for their humanitarian efforts and social responsibility in the corporate world.

“With challenges like tech overload, loneliness, and a disconnect from nature, we must step up to meet the needs of our youth," Scouting Boston CEO John Judge said. "The values and experiences Scouting provides have never been more important. Robert Rivers and Amy Domini epitomize the leadership, community service and values inherent in the Scouting program’s aims."

