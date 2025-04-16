Huge tree topples over in Hyde Park amid windy, rainy weather

BOSTON — A close call in Hyde Park Tuesday night when a huge tree came crashing down on Prospect Street, blocking the road for hours.

Eversource says this all happened during the storms and about 60 customers lost power after that tree tore down power lines and a utility pole.

One man says he had just parked his car a couple minutes before the tree fell, inches away, while he was visiting a friend.

“The lady, she doesn’t drive, I was picking something up for her and I pull up here, when I turn around took like two minutes chatting with her inside the house with the kids, when I came out here I said ‘Oh my God,” said Jeremy Vedrine.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Eversource estimates the power to be restored between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

