Healey launches new website to help federal workers 'recklessly' laid off by Trump administration

Governor Maura Healey announced a new website in the Bay State designed to assist federal workers fired by President Donald Trump as part of his downsizing plan for government efficiency.

The website, featuring the slogan “Fed Up? Make a Difference with Team Massachusetts”, provides employment and job training resources for federal workers. Features include job search tools for careers in state and local government, promotion of careers in high-growth Massachusetts industries, and services from MassHire career centers statewide.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been recklessly firing essential public servants who care for our veterans, support our fishing industry, protect consumers, maintain our parks and more,” Governor Healey said. “To all of our federal workers – if you’re fed up with the damaging tactics of Trump and Musk, we want you to consider continuing your career here in Massachusetts, whether that’s in state or local government or in one of our many thriving industries.”

The new website also includes veteran-specific employment resources, as recent VA layoffs disproportionately affected them, according to the Healey administration.

“Veterans are essential to the federal workforce, and these layoffs threaten both their livelihoods and the critical services they provide,” said Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago.

Tesla Backlash FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

The announcement comes as Trump seeks to target fraud, waste and abuse in a bloated federal government. The president and his adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have fired both new and career workers, telling agency leaders to plan for “large-scale reductions in force.”

Massachusetts has more than 46,000 residents who work for the federal government in various sectors, including public administration, education, transportation and warehousing, and for the postal service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group