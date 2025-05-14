Harvard’s president takes voluntary pay cut amid federal funding freeze

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University President Alan Garber is taking a voluntary pay cut as the school faces more than $2 billion dollars in federal funding cuts.

School officials say the pay cut is 25%, although President Garber’s compensation package isn’t public.

The Harvard Crimson has previously reported that past presidents have earned upwards of a million dollars.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just a day after the Trump administration cut another $450 million grants to the Ivy League school.

Harvard has pushed back against government allegations that it supports antisemitism on campus.

In a letter to Harvard on Tuesday, a federal antisemitism task force said the school has become a “breeding ground for virtue signaling and discrimination” and faces a “steep, uphill battle” to reclaim its legacy as a place of academic excellence.

Harvard has faced escalating sanctions from the White House after becoming the first U.S. university to openly defy the government’s demands to limit pro-Palestinian activism and end diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Portions of Associated Press reporting were used for this article.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group