Frustration bubbling as weekend water main break leaves Tewksbury residents without running water

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — People in parts of Tewksbury are frustrated after a weekend water main break has left them without running water for several days.

”On Friday we lost water for quite a few hours, it did come back for a little while on Friday but it was completely brown,” said Lyndsay Robinson, of Tewksbury. “Then it was Saturday afternoon we lost water and we have not had any water since Saturday afternoon, so now we’re on day three with no water and no plan of when it’s going to come back.”

Among the areas impacted are the Lodge at Ames Pond Apartment Complex and portions of Catamount Road.

“We went to the grocery store, and we bought two cases of water in hopes that it was going to come back quickly but there’s no plan for when it’s going to come back,” Robinson said. “We’ve had to go to the bathroom in stores and we have a roll of toilet paper in the basement for when we go in the yard in the middle of the night. It’s just not safe, it’s unsanitary.”

Crews worked throughout Labor Day weekend, but as of Tuesday morning, water had not been restored.

“None of us have showered in a couple of days so it’s just trying to use baby wipes, so it’s just been tough,” said Binu Mammen. “We got like gallons of water to wash our hands and stuff.”

Residents told Boston 25 News the town has not given them a concrete timeline as to when they can expect their water to be restored.

Boston 25 News has reached out to town leaders for an update. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

