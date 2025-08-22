Foxborough man arrested, accused of murder in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Jamaica Plain in July.

Taylor Hurst, 42, of Foxborough, was taken into custody on Thursday near 1 City Hall Plaza around 2:45 p.m.

Hurst was wanted for murder at the time, according to Boston Police.

Officials say on July 6, officers received a call for a death investigation in the area of 56 Patten Street in Jamaica Plain.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Hurst will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group