‘You’re not alone’: Local artist shares journey to encourage others for National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month.

First recognized in 1989, it’s a time to celebrate the lives transformed through recovery from substance abuse and encourage others to take steps toward healing.

One woman from southern New Hampshire hopes to provide that encouragement by sharing her own journey from addiction to art.

These days, you’ll likely find Kelley Conley creating watercolor art in her home. From pastel pumpkins to fashionable figures, each of her paintings tells a story of life bursting with color.

But her own story of getting to this point didn’t begin that way.

“I was 18 years old when I had my first drink. I remember that feeling, that I was invincible”, Conley described.

It was years later that her life took another turn, when Conley says she was given Percocet after giving birth.

“It felt like it was ok to do because it wasn’t; it didn’t seem to be having an impact on my life,” she said. “And then when the money ran out and the Perc-30s would run out, I learned that the next best thing was heroin.”

Conley says it all changed on Aug. 30, 2014.

“I woke up and realized I was in the hospital and had no clue what had happened to me. I had no idea. I just, they told me that I was at Elliott and they had just saved my life.”

Narcan saved Conley’s life that day. It was also the day Conley decided to change her life. She checked herself into a hospital and vowed to get clean. Something she had tried before, with little success.

“I spent many years in and out of all the hospitals, the local hospitals, and detoxes. I was in protective custody because I was a danger to myself and to others around me,” she said.

Conley attended meetings and stayed strong in her recovery, even when dealing with deep depression at times. Then one day, she picked up a paintbrush.

Paintings

“I believe that’s when I truly, truly let go of what my thoughts and beliefs were as far as recovering went,” Conley explained. “And once that happened, I was able to see the difference. In my artwork, my paintings, it started to become more lifelike and more real. And the emotion I felt when I saw that was truly like healing my heart and soul.”

One day at a time, with one brush stroke at a time, Conley painted over her past as the recovering addict and became the recovering palette. It’s the name she gave the Facebook page where she posts and sells some of her work. She also stamps that name on the back of each painting.

Her paintings now fill five bins. She’ll be selling her work at a craft fair for the first time in October, and she hopes to sell more work online in the future. But her early work is in a book decorated with affirmations that are meaningful to her.

Paintings

As for anyone struggling the way she once did, Conley said, " I just want them to know that there is a way out, you’re not alone, and you are loved and you’re worthy of living a good life."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are local and national resources available. Here are a few websites that may be helpful:

https://helplinema.org/

https://findtreatment.gov/

https://www.bumc.bu.edu/care/national-recovery-month-at-bmc/

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group