On your radar: Weekend snow, big temp swing on tap for Mass. Here’s what to expect

DEDHAM, Mass. — Another storm system is expected to bring more wintry weather to Massachusetts this weekend after Thursday’s mix of snow, slush, and rain moves out.

The latest timeline from the Boston 25 Weather team shows the storm moving in late Friday night and lingering through Saturday morning.

“More of a nuisance in our weather...This isn’t going to be significant, but you may wake up to some snow on the ground,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said in his latest forecast.

As of Thursday morning, it remained too early to predict potential snow totals.

The storm will eventually transition to rain as temperatures rise into the 50s through Saturday afternoon before a significant temperature swing.

“Don’t get too comfortable, because temperatures will rapidly drop overnight,” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest blog post.

Temperatures are expected to plummet back down into the low 30s on Sunday.

The cold will only be around for a couple of days before we warm again next week.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group