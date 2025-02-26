On your radar: Tracking chance for snow overnight, another weekend storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two weather systems could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to Massachusetts over the next few days.

While Wednesday felt like spring with temperatures climbing into the 50s in some parts of the Bay State, winter is expected to rear its head again overnight.

Areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike could see anywhere from a light coating to 2 inches of snow, with the highest totals expected in the higher elevations of southern New Hampshire, the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest weather blog.

The snow is expected to arrive by 4 a.m. ahead of the height of the evening commute. As the storm progresses, the mix is expected to change to slush and rain and continue into Thursday afternoon and evening.

“We’re not going to see a lot of rain but enough to cause some slick conditions at times,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her latest forecast.

A second storm will move in early Saturday, bringing another blast of a wintry mix.

The Saturday morning snow will transition to rain as temperatures rise, reaching the low 50s.

Temps will plummet overnight, ushering in a chilly but sunny Sunday.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

