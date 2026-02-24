On your radar: Tracking 2 more chances for snow in Mass. this week after blizzard

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking two more chances for snow in Massachusetts this week after the blizzard that blasted the region with feet of snow on Monday.

Our next burst of snow moves in on Wednesday morning, but thankfully, it won’t be nearly as severe as the nor’easter that just blew through.

“This time around, it’s just a little snow. It isn’t wind damage, it’s not blizzard conditions, it’s not coastal flooding, it’s just a little snow,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said.

There is the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow for points north and west of Boston. A coating to 1 inch of snow is expected in southeastern Massachusetts.

This system is set to arrive in time for the morning commute and linger until just after lunchtime.

A second wintry system could graze New England on Thursday night.

In her latest weather blog, the Spear wrote, "There’s a slight chance we see some snow or a wintry mix between Thursday and Friday. Many of our tools have the storm as a close miss. Right now, I have the chance for some minor snow in southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday night."

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

