On your radar: Spring snow? Single-digit wind chills, flakes in the forecast

DEDHAM, Mass. — It’s back to March temperatures this week after the feel of April and May that was in the air last week. There’s also a chance for snow later this week when wind chills plummet into the teens and single digits.

Much of this week will feature cool, dry, and breezy weather, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog, but Wednesday will bring a chance for showers before a cold front moves in.

Wind gusts of 35-45 arrive Thursday and the cold will peak early Friday morning.

“When that cold peaks early Friday morning, wind chills are going to be singles and the teens,” Spear said in her latest weather forecast. “Saturday morning we also have the chance for a little bit of winter weather.”

Rain and snow are expected to spread across the region overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

“While you’re sleeping we have rain and snow spreading in, with the best chance for any kind of snow or mix along and north of the Mass. Pike,” Spear said. “Things could get briefly slippery on Saturday morning.”

An expected flip to rain will likely limit any kind of accumulation and the Boston 25 Weather team will issue a snow map if needed, according to Spear.

For the latest on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

