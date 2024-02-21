On your radar: Brief snow, scattered showers moving in to parts of Mass. to end the work week

Snow and scattered showers are moving into the state to end the work week.

Precipitation initially moves in Thursday evening by about 10 p.m. and in some spots will turn into a mix throughout the night.

Here's a look ahead at our next storm Thu night - Fri. It will start with some brief snow/mix at elevations. Plan on scattered showers all day Friday. #mawx #newengland @boston25 pic.twitter.com/RHMZlwJfQ5 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 21, 2024

“We are looking at the potential for a little bit of mixed perception or a little bit of snow out there,” said Meteorologist Shiri Spear. “Temperatures are very marginal to get any kind of accumulation but we could, especially in elevations where it tends to be cooler end up with just a little bit,” Spear added.

By 7 a.m. when the morning commute begins mostly rain will be moving across eastern, central Massachusetts, and southern New Hampshire.

The rest of Friday will contain scattered rain showers but there is no concern for flooding.

We're not planning on much accumulation late Thursday night and early Friday, but these are the spots to watch for some briefly slick roads before rain takes over. Elevations and spots north of rt 2 most likely. @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/mvTQ1kNUIu — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 21, 2024

“The snow potential is low but a possible coating up through Worcester, Lowell, north, and west, I think if we get any sticking there it will be quite minimal,” Spear said in her morning forecast.

The best chance for very minor accumulation will be Route 2, north and west in the higher elevations such as western Massachusetts, southwestern New Hampshire, Vermont, and the green and white mountains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

