Young Medfield man charged in Cape Cod boat crash that claimed life of Sherborn girl due in court

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A young Medfield man who was indicted last month on charges in connection with a Cape Cod boating crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Sherborn girl over the summer will face a judge Tuesday.

David K. Sullivan, 19, is slated to be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on charges including death of a person caused by operating vessel/boat under the influence of intoxicating liquor, possessing false RMV documents, minor in possession of alcohol, operation of a vessel while under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury, and reckless or negligent operation of a vessel causing death, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a boat crash in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis on the evening of July 21 learned Dover-Sherborn High School senior Sadie Mauro had died in the wreck. Two others were seriously injured.

Mauro, a former resident of Shelburne, Vermont, was a star lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn High and had committed to playing lacrosse at Gettysburg College next year.

Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith remembered Mauro as “a hardworking student and great athlete.”

Sadie Mauro (Harlem Lacrosse)

A preliminary investigation found that the vessel was equipped with two outboard 250-horsepower engines bearing an Alabama registration, Galibois said.

Charges were filed against Sullivan following an investigation that included officials from the Dennis Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the State Police Marine Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, and the Barnstable County Regional Dive Team.

