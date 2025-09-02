Young man accused of taking inappropriate photos of child while working at South Shore summer camp

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he took inappropriate photos of a child while working at a South Shore summer camp in August.

Bradley Collins, 20, of East Bridgewater, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, child in nude, and lascivious pose/exhibit, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

Investigators on Aug. 12 uncovered “credible reports” that Collins, who was working at the Plymouth Boys and Girls Club, had inappropriately photographed a young child before instructing the victim not to tell anyone, according to Cruz.

“Collins changed his version of events numerous times during an interview with investigators at the Plymouth Police Department and initially denied having taken photos during the incident,” Cruz’s office said in a statement. “He later stated he had, in fact, taken photos during the incident.”

Collins, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, was released after posting $15,000 cash bail.

A judge ordered Collins to stay away and have no contact with the victim in this case, have no contact with any underage children, stay away from the Plymouth Boys and Girls Club, and wear GPS monitoring with a curfew of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

He is due back in court on Oct. 2 for a probable cause hearing.

