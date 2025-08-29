Young girl struck, killed by ambulance in New England town

VAN BUREN, Maine — A young girl was struck and killed by an ambulance in a New England town earlier this week, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Main Street in Van Buren, Maine, on Wednesday afternoon found an 8-year-old girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Maine State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the girl was attempting to cross Main Street when a Van Buren Ambulance Service vehicle traveling north struck her in the roadway, state police said.

Ambulance personnel rendered aid to the girl, who lived near the scene of the crash, but she died from her injuries.

In a statement, the Maine Department of Public Safety said, "The ambulance was not responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash, and speed is not believed to be a factor."

The crash remains under investigation.

