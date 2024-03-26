‘You should be shot’: NH man agrees to pay fine for violating state Civil Rights Act, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has agreed pay a $2,000 civil penalty and stay away from the victim as part of a consent decree for violating the state’s Civil Rights Act, the attorney general said Tuesday.

David Van Tassell, 61, of Londonderry, agreed to the consent decree after the court found that he violated the state Civil Rights Act on July 29, 2023 by “threatening unlawful physical force against another motivated by the victim’s race and/or national origin,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

According to Formella, Tassell “left an anonymous note on the victim’s truck that stated, ‘You are worse than a Purto (sic) Rican, you should be shot.’ The victim’s truck displayed several symbols of his pride in his Mexican heritage, including a Mexican flag hanging from his rearview mirror.”

The court found that Van Tassell’s “actions were motivated by hostility towards people because of their race and/or national origin,” Formella said. The court also found that Van Tassell, through his actions, “attempted to interfere or did interfere with the victim’s lawful activities, including his ability to travel and live peacefully in his community.”

Van Tassell agreed to pay a civil penalty of $2,000 with all but $150 suspended for a period of 18 months conditioned upon his compliance with the consent decree; participate in behavior or mental health counseling; and enroll and participate in implicit bias or racial sensitivity training.

The court ordered that Van Tassell is restrained, for a period of 18 months, from committing further Civil Rights Act violations; coming within 350 feet of the victim, his place of work, and the Walmart at 725 Gold St. in Manchester, NH; and contacting the victim and any members of the victim’s immediate family, Formella said.

“If Mr. Van Tassell knowingly violates any of those conditions, he can face imposition of the suspended civil penalty and/or criminal charges,” Formella said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

