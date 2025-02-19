Wrong-way driver arrested following crash on I-93 that injured four people in Plymouth, NH

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A wrong-way driver has been arrested following a crash that left four people injured on I-93 in Plymouth, NH on Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m. on February 17, police responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles on the northbound offramp of I-93 in Plymouth.

According to police, a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by 33-year-old Jason Buttrick of Ashland was traveling the wrong way on the offramp when he collided head-on with another vehicle carrying three people.

Following the crash, Buttrick fled the scene on foot, troopers were able to locate him nearby and take him into custody.

Buttrick, along with the three occupants of the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Charges are expected to be filed against Buttrick as the investigation continues.

State police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

