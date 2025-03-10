‘Wrapped’ body pulled in by fishing boat off the coast of Massachusetts, DA says

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a “wrapped” body in a “state of decomposition” was hauled out of the water by fishermen off Massachusetts, authorities announced on Sunday.

A fishing vessel in Boston on Friday reported pulling in a body in its nets about 40 miles off the Bay State’s Coast, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The body “was wrapped and in a state of decomposition,” the DA’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the body had been identified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Troopers assigned to the DA’s office and the U.S. Coast Guard is working on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group