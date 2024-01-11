‘Wouldn’t change a thing’: Current and former Patriots celebrate Belichick’s legacy in NE

FOXBORO, Mass — A subject of controversy as often as he was praised, it was impossible not to have an opinion on Bill Belichick. After news broke that the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach would be departing New England after 24 seasons, reactions poured in from many of the several hundred players who donned the flying Elvis helmet for Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady called his former boss “the best coach in the history of the NFL.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL,” Brady wrote in a social media post. “He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him.”

Brady credited Belichick with helping him become the surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer that he ultimately ended his career as.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next,” Brady wrote.

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman shared a touching video tribute to his long-time mentor and sometimes antagonist.

“Wouldn’t change a thing coach,” Edelman wrote.

Former Patriots tight end echoed his former teammates’ sentiments.

“Thank you Coach Belichick for everything you have done! From taking a chance drafting me in the very beginning to teaching and showing me the way on the field, I wouldn’t change a thing! Honor to be on your team and thank you for putting us players in situations to have serious success!! Best to do it, Coach!,” Gonk said.

Thank you Coach Belichick for everything you have done! From taking a chance drafting me in the very beginning to teaching and showing me the way on the field, I wouldn’t change a thing! Honor to be on your team and thank you for putting us players in situations to have serious… pic.twitter.com/m5NYkW4Kwt — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 11, 2024

Rumors have swirled regarding a disconnect between current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and his coach, but the third-year signal caller said it a “dream” to be drafted and play for Belichick.

“Coach Belichick has made such a big impact on my life. I grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL and that dream grew even stronger after I watched Coach Belichick and the Patriots win the Super Bowl in my hometown. My dream to play in the NFL came true when I was drafted to the Patriots organization and I am grateful to have played for and learned from such a legendary coach. Coach Belichick has impacted me and so many other players in immeasurable ways. I wish Coach Belichick and his family continued success in the future,” Jones wrote on Instagram.

Former running back LeGarrette Blount shared photos of his favorite memories.

I remember these moments very vividly! I appreciate you Bill! Definitely passed on a lot of knowledge and life lessons! Easily one of the dopest and funniest ppl I know! #GOAT pic.twitter.com/2lgyPbA4lp — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) January 11, 2024

Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel sent Belichick a video on social media thanking the coach for the influence he had on him.

You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me. pic.twitter.com/cuUBEaVZYN — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 11, 2024

Three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour lofted praise on the football genius, calling Belichick “the greatest football mind to ever live.”

the greatest football mind to ever live 🐐 https://t.co/gtEdlmw8df — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 11, 2024

Former safety and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Chung simply dubbed Belichick the “greatest ever.”

“Thank you for everything. Me, my family, my son. Shaping me into a football player and a man. Love you,” Chung continued.

Greatest ever. Thank you for everything. Me, my family, my son. Shaping me into a football player and a man. Love you pic.twitter.com/6kuk5xALtd — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 11, 2024

Chung’s Super Bowl champion teammate Jamie Collins shared a video of Belichick congratulating him for stuffing the stat sheet.

“You took a chance on me and it paid off for both of us. Forever grateful for that. Gonna be weird seein you in a different outfit but somebody gonna get them a great coach with the best brains in the game. Bitter sweet but all great things come to an end. Hats off to the goat,” Collins penned.

You took a chance on me and it paid off for both of us. Forever grateful for that. Gonna be weird seein you in a different outfit but somebody gonna get them a great coach with the best brains in the game. Bitter sweet but all great things come to an end. Hats off to the goat. pic.twitter.com/Lwo2bJ9DUa — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 11, 2024

Jason McCourty, twin brother of Patriots fans favorite Devin McCourty and fellow Super Bowl LIII champion shared a photo of he and Belichick bringing the franchise’s sixth Lombardi Trophy back to Foxboro.

One of the greatest moments in Patriots franchise history! pic.twitter.com/EhHeAgQ4Ln — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 11, 2024

Count former running back Rex Burkhead and current defensive lineman Davon Godchaux among those who felt they played for the greatest to ever hold a clipboard.

Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach. https://t.co/3frmVK3TeD — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) January 11, 2024

The Greatest! Thank you🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 11, 2024

Current Patriots wide receiver but soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne couldn’t find the words to express his disappointment.

Damien Woody shared a story of how Belichick helped guide him through a weight loss journey.

“Like this dude, behind the scenes, that man was personable, trying to help me through something that was like anchoring my career. And when I went through that moment, I literally had the best year. I had the best year of my career after that,” said Woody. “So like, when Tedy talks about the talent and that analogy, it literally rings true because I’m here, I can speak on it. I know what this man has done for me in my career. And that laid the foundation for the rest of my career, man.”

I always felt one of my jobs as a tv guy is to take the audience behind the curtain to show another side of ppl we talk about. Here’s a personal story I shared about Coach Belichick from early in my career pic.twitter.com/tFXQWCqiZJ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 11, 2024

Coming off a career season, third-year defensive lineman shouted out Belichick on his Instagram story.

#Patriots DT Christian Barmore shouts out Bill Belichick:



(IG: barmore_) pic.twitter.com/cVTQanpF8u — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 11, 2024

Current Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. quote tweeted a video of him celebrating on the sideline with Belichick.

“Coach BB I appreciate you for everything my dude. You been atop the game since I was 2. This is surreal for me. I’m just grateful I was able to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity under another,” said Wilson Sr.

This is even more special for me now.



Coach BB I appreciate you for everything my dude. You been atop the game since I was 2.



This is surreal for me. I'm just grateful I was able to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity under another 🐐.



- 3 ❤️



Thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/5uHSXQXsQm — MWS (@MackWilSr) January 11, 2024

Former linebacker Matt Chatham said “We’re all better here for having Bill as mentor & teacher!”

The greatest ever…we’re all better here for having Bill as mentor & teacher! The most successful coaching tenure in history by light years. THANK YOU, Coach 🙏 https://t.co/McqbUUTyA7 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 11, 2024

“Forever thankful to Coach Belichick for the shot that launched my NFL career and for instilling a winning mindset that made us the best-prepared team every game. His football legacy is unmatched. A heartfelt thanks, Coach, and wishing you success in all that comes next,” said former running back Jonas Gray.

Forever thankful to Coach Belichick for the shot that launched my NFL career and for instilling a winning mindset that made us the best-prepared team every game. His football legacy is unmatched. A heartfelt thanks, Coach, and wishing you success in all that comes next.@nfl… pic.twitter.com/gITbe1sbGn — Jonas Gray (@JonasLGray) January 11, 2024

“Though brief, I won’t forget the time under your professional tutelage Bill Belichick. Brought me back in free agency. First to call me when getting out of the hospital both times this year. I consider it an honor,” said current offensive lineman Calvin Anderson.

Though brief, I won’t forget the time under your professional tutelage Bill Belichick.



Brought me back in free agency. First to call me when getting out of the hospital both times this year. I consider it an honor.



2024 season I will prove you right.



Thank you legend. — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) January 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

